2024 election is about credibility – Alan Kyerematen

A flagbearer hopeful for NPP, Alan Kyerematen

A presidential aspirant of the NPP, Alan Kyerematen, says the 2024 general election will be based around the credibility of the candidate and the campaign style of the ruling party.

As we approach the elections, the choice of candidate, campaign message, and style of all political parties will play crucial roles in determining the outcome of the elections.



These factors, according to Alan, will not only shape the eventual outcome of the election but also determine the level of trust and support that the candidate can garner from the electorate.



Alan Kyerematen emphasised that a candidate with a strong track record of integrity, competence, and commitment to the welfare of the people will have a higher chance of winning the support of the electorates.



