2024 election is about leadership you can trust and not political parties – Richard Ahiagbah

Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party, Richard Ahiagbah

Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, says the 2024 election will not be about the various political parties in the country.

He says the elections will be about the two flagbearers of Ghana’s largest political parties, the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Richard Ahiagbah is of the view that the people of Ghana will be allowed to choose who they can trust.



However, he believes that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will come out on top in the contest considering his competence while John Dramani Mahama does not make the cut considering how gloomy his administration was.



Read his tweet below;



The 2024 elections will not be about NPP/NDC. It will be about Ghana, and which of the two leading flagbearers–JM & Bawumia, you can trust with Ghana’s future.

JM has just 4 years which according to him cannot be used to develop a country. JM’s record as President &Vice President is dismal often claiming President Atta Mills’ achievements as his initiatives.



Bawumia is trusted and respected by Ghanaians especially, the grassroots, the private sector, and professionals for his manifest competence, humility, and team spirit. Bawumia has the experience of 8 years as Vice President, and an opportunity to leverage that experience to unleash the development potential of Ghana in the next 8 years as the President of this Republic.



Bawumia is by far a better choice for you.



Choose Bawumia for innovative leadership and development.