2024 election won’t be easy for NPP – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has acknowledged that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) won't have an easy path to victory in the 2024 general elections.

However, he emphasized that, with unity and determination, the party can overcome the challenges and achieve its goal of securing victory.



The President made these remarks during an event held at the Accra Sports Stadium on November 4, 2023, where Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was officially unveiled as the NPP's presidential candidate.



“So, let’s all be together, all of us have to be one and go and campaign hard. It won't be easy, the election we are heading towards won’t be easy for us but I have the hope that if we are to be united and have the courage God will open the way for us to secure victory on 7 December 2024,” he said.



He stressed the importance of preventing the return of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to power for a second term, particularly under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama.



"Ghana cannot afford the return of the NDC, especially under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama," he said.

President Akufo-Addo has handed over the leadership of the NPP to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia after a 16-year tenure.



President Akufo-Addo has held the position of the party's leader since 2007. As per the NPP's constitution, Dr. Bawumia, following his victory in the presidential primaries, assumes the role of the new leader of the party.



Dr Bawumia secured his victory with 61.43% of the total votes, with Kennedy Agyapong, his closest rival, receiving 37.41% of the vote share. The other two contestants, Dr. Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh garnered 0.75% and 0.41%.





Ghana cannot afford the return of the NDC under the leadership of John Mahama - President Akufo-Addo #UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/pSyJhRRA6H — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) November 4, 2023

AM/SARA

