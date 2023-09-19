2024 elections: Don’t vote for candidates who insult people – Prophet Duah

Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, leader of the Believers Worship Center, has issued a plea to Christians to disregard any political candidates who engage in insults during the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The clergyman emphasized that candidates who resort to insulting language have no divine backing, declaring his intent to play a significant role in announcing the election results.



During his message to his congregants, Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah stated, "When it is time for the election, I will declare. Are you listening? When it is time for the election, I will declare.



"Every political party, if you have a message, go ahead and share it, but if you resort to insults, I will declare to Philadelphia members that everyone who engages in insults don’t vote for him or her, as it will not bring blessings to the country."



He emphasized the spiritual significance of refraining from insults in politics, asserting that those who insult others do not have the favor of God.



"Listen to me, anybody who insults, God is not on his side. Things will change in Ghana. Are you aware that He is dividing the country into three, and He is giving me one part because he knows what he intends to accomplish through me," he declared.



The NPP, currently in power, is determined to defy the traditional eight-year cycle by securing victory once again.



The party, which clinched the presidency in 2016 and retained it in 2020, is setting its sights on securing another term in the upcoming elections.



Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is eyeing a comeback. The party, which lost power to the NPP in the previous election, is banking on the leadership of former President John Mahama to spearhead its resurgence.





