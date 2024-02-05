2024 elections: It's not too late, go on your knees and beg Alan to come back - Carlos Ahenkorah to NPP

Alan Kyerematen left the NPP to form the Movement for Change in 2023

The Member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, has urged his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to do all it can to bring Alan Kyerematen back to the party if it wants to win the 2024 presidential elections.

According to him, if Alan, the leader of the Movement for Change, contests the 2024 elections as an independent candidate, as he (Alan) has announced after leaving the NPP, the party's votes would certainly be affected in 2024, especially in its stronghold, the Ashanti Region.



He, therefore, urged the leadership of the NPP to go on their knees and beg Alan to come back if they have to.



“At this juncture, if we allow him to continue what he is doing, it would really affect the fortunes of the NPP. No one can tell me that if we should have the 2024 election, today, Mr Alan Kyerematen does not have footprints across the country to get a lot of votes.



“The man (Alan) is not an ordinary politician. He has been in politics since the beginning of the 4th Republic and has been active since then… at a point, he was the main contender for the flagbearership position. If I'm not mistaken, he has been in all the constituencies in Ghana more than 6 or 7 times," he said in Twi during a panel discussion on UTV on Monday, February 5, 2024.



The MP added, “It is better late than never… I’m pleading with you NPP members if we have to go on our knees to beg Alan let us do it”.



Watch the interview below:

Consider bringing back Alan Kyerematen, or else NPP fortunes may be at risk - Carlos Ahenkorah to NPP National Executives#UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/b53MzJcj08 — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) February 5, 2024

BAI/OGB