2024 elections: Mahama stands tall; Ghanaians tired of NPP – UCC Lecturer

John Dramani Mahama Former President of Ghana

Political Analyst and Senior Lecturer at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Jonathan Otchere Asante, says former President John Mahama has the best chance to win the 2024 elections, judging from the disappointments of the NPP.

According to him, the current economic mess, coupled with bad governance which has disappointed many Ghanaians who believed in NPP, under Nana Akufo-Addo will be a better alternative.



Jonathan Asante, who was commenting on the upcoming NDC primaries said while it is healthy to see many contesting the Presidential slot of the party, it is incumbent to put on record that the former President, who the NPP branded incompetent, has been vindicated today.



His comment comes on the back of John Mahama’s declaration to run for President in the 2024 general elections on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The 2020 campaign manager for the NDC and some regional chairpersons of the party on Wednesday picked presidential nomination forms on behalf of John Mahama.

Otchere said Mahama stands tall among those contesting him and argued that he has the chance to govern the country again in 2025.



The political analyst also contended that the failures of the NPP government which are obvious have made many crave for Mahama’s return.



“If you compare the development Ghanaians saw under his four-year term as a president to what Akufo-Addo promised and has failed to deliver, I think this governance has made Mahama a saint,” Otchere said in an interview on Dwaboase on TV XYZ.



Considering the current economic mess Ghanaians are grappling with, the lecturer told host Prince Minkah that non of NPP’s presidential aspirants, who have been part of the current economic downturn deserve to be President in the country.