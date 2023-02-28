2024 elections: Mahama to launch ‘Building the Ghana We Want Together’ campaign on March 2

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has announced that he will be launching his campaign to become the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

In a tweet shared, on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, Mahama said that his campaign launch will be at the University Health Allied Sciences in Sokode in the Volta Region.



The tweet also had a flyer of the former president which had the inscription: “Join us. Building the Ghana We want Together Campaign Launch of John Dramani Mahama”.



The former president, on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, picked the nomination forms to contest the flagbearership race of the NDC.



This was barely 24 hours after he declared his intention to run for president in the 2024 general elections on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



John Mahama made the formal announcement when he met with the minority caucus at his Cantonment office on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

All NDC MPs in Parliament have unanimously endorsed John Dramani Mahama's candidature as flagbearer.



The former president is expected to face stiff competition from former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor as well as the former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu in the NDC flagbearership race.



