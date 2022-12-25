0
Menu
News

2024 elections : We’re ready to support NDC to win power – BMB Group

John Dramani Mahama 10th Anniv JEAM Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Sun, 25 Dec 2022 Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

A National Democratic Congress (NDC) group known as Bring Mahama Back (BMB) has expressed its commitment to rally behind the party to snatch power from the New Patriotic Party, (NPP) in 2024, Ghana’s general polls.

NDC last Saturday elected its national executives to steer the affairs of the party ahead of 2024 elections.

According to group BMB, it is ready to give the needed support to the newly elected NDC executives to win the impending elections.

The group, Bring Mahama Back made this pledge in a press statement signed by; Maxwell Kwaku Addae Mununkum (General Secretary) and Ebenezer Opoku Frimpong aka Alooke (National Chairman).

BMB in the statement said; “We strongly believe in the ability of the current executives to deliver and we’re committed to rendering whatever support and assistance required of us to make the dream of Ghanaians to see the NDC and His Excellency John Drama Mahama in power in 2025 a reality.”

The NDC group however warned the party’s national executives to stay away from issues that will hinder the party from attaining power in 2024.

“We, therefore, entreat all executives of the party to make unity and the involvement of their comrades who contested against them their topmost priority while we entreat those who lost to make themselves available for the task ahead of all of us.

For the followers of the various current executives let us bear in mind that it is the Party that won, we should therefore be mindful of our celebrations and avoid all kinds of mockery and any action or inaction that may push others away or make the involvement of any member difficult, for winning the next general election stands above everything else,” BMB stated.

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo