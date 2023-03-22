6
Menu
News

2024 elections will be about keeping the lights on and the availability of fuel – NAPO

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh In Yendi Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has hinted that the 2024 elections will be about the energy sector and how the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been able to keep the lights on.

Also, he says it will be about the fact that even though other African countries like Nigeria have struggled with fuel shortage, Ghana has had no problems with shortage of fuel.

He made this known when he spoke in an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com

“When Nana Akufo-Addo appointed me to the Energy Ministry I told him that just as I worked hard to ensure that Free SHS won us the 2020 elections, I will do the same at the Energy Ministry to ensure that keeping the lights on wins us the 2024 election.

Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has hinted that the 2024 elections will be about the energy sector and how the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been able to keep the lights on.

Also, he says it will be about the fact that even though other African countries like Nigeria have struggled with fuel shortage, Ghana has had no problems with shortage of fuel.

He made this known when he spoke in an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com

“When Nana Akufo-Addo appointed me to the Energy Ministry I told him that just as I worked hard to ensure that Free SHS won us the 2020 elections, I will do the same at the Energy Ministry to ensure that keeping the lights on wins us the 2024 election.

That is why I perform my duty diligently and do not want to be praised for performing my responsibility as the Minister responsible for Energy. That is why I wake up and get to work early,” he said.

Recalling the power crisis under the previous government he indicated that the work done at the Energy Ministry has ensured that most Ghanaians who bought generators under John Dramani Mahama forget that they had to purchase generators.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears
MPs were paid 'appearance fee' to follow Bawumia to Akwasidae – Alan camp alleges
Kwabena Agyapong slams LGBTQI+ members
Ashanti Region NDC petitioned to call Muntaka Mubarak to order, suspend him
Angry youth lure, beat up alleged gay prophet in Somanya
Kwaku Yeboah 'warns' Chris Hughton over absence of GFA bigwigs at unveiling
Watch how Thomas Partey arrived in Black Stars camp ahead of Angola games
Akufo-Addo lauds seven Voltarians for their outstanding contribution to Ghana
Akufo-Addo swears in three new Electoral Commissioners