2024 is not a done deal, NPP may turn things around - Franklin Cudjoe cautions NDC

Tue, 12 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government seeks IMF support amid economic crunch

NPP vows to break the 8

NDC tasked to work hard to win power

Founding President and Chief Executive Officer of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has cautioned the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to be measured in their hope that the 2024 election year is a done deal and that they will by all means win power.

According to him, it will take hard work and vigilance from the party to pull off the magic wand in the election year.

In a post on his social media handle, Franklin Cudjoe said the government can turn things around before 2024 consequently giving the NDC a run for its money.

His comment comes on the back of the recent rising cost of living and an economic downturn which has compelled the government to seek assistance from the International Monetary Fund.

“Meanwhile the major opposition party, the NDC should not assume 2024 is a done deal. Harder work, a very different path to the current one and VIGILANCE. The NPP may turn things around by 2024,” Franklin Cudjoe tweeted.

Ahead of the 2024 elections, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has vowed to break the 8-year power cycle jinx under the Fourth Republic, where power changes hands every eight years between the NDC and NPP.

The NDC is lacing its boots to upend the governing party in 2024 in the wake of an economic crunch.

