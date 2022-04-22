2024 polls: 53% of Ghanaians prefer Mahama to Bawumia - New survey

Mahama (left) and Bawumia

A new survey by the Global Info Analytics has projected that former President John Mahama will win against Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia if elections were held today.

According to the survey more than 50 percent of Ghanaians have positive impression of the former President as against 30% who are in favour of the Vice President.



The poll also noted Mr Mahama was trusted by voters in areas of jobs, infrastructure and the economy than the Vice President.

The survey also said Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen stands a better chance of winning the presidential primaries of the governing New Patriotic Party.