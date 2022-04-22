2024 polls: 53% of Ghanaians prefer Mahama to Bawumia - New survey

Fri, 22 Apr 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh
A new survey by the Global Info Analytics has projected that former President John Mahama will win against Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia if elections were held today.
According to the survey more than 50 percent of Ghanaians have positive impression of the former President as against 30% who are in favour of the Vice President.
The poll also noted Mr Mahama was trusted by voters in areas of jobs, infrastructure and the economy than the Vice President.
The survey also said Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen stands a better chance of winning the presidential primaries of the governing New Patriotic Party.
Source: starrfm.com.gh
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- You can't win in 2024 with Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang - Ephson tells Mahama
- 'Mahama can't win 2024 elections; EIU is correct' - Kwamena Duncan
- Find a formidable running mate or quit – Political Scientist to Mahama
- Mahama receives new Hungarian ambassador to Ghana
- Mahama should consider one of his 'rivals' as running mate - Ben Ephson
- Read all related articles