2024 polls: Bawumia has dented his track record – Analyst

Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

A political analyst has said Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has a limited chance of being elected as the governing New Patriotic Party’s presidential candidate to prosecute the 2024 general elections.

According to the political analyst, the Vice president has had his track record dented by his management of the economy.



Mr. Jonathan Asante Okyere is of the view that there is no way the Dr Bawumia can win the next elections with “such a damaged record as an economist.”



Mr. Okyere, a lecturer at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) speaking on Accra 100.5 FM’s mid-day news on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, stated that Dr. Bawumia as the party’s candidate will be detrimental to the victory of the party in the next general elections.

“Dr. Bawumia’s credibility has been badly dented stemming from his inability to manage the economy as the Head of the economic management team,” he said, adding that “the party will have a lot of work to do with Dr. Bawumia as their candidate.”



Mr Okyere noted that Mr. Alan Kyeremanten stands a better chance at the presidency than the Vice President.



He argued that Mr. Kyeremanten can be exonerated because he was not in the mainstream management of the economy.