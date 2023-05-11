2024 polls: 'Can NDC accuse EC of rigging when it's rigging internal polls for Mahama?' – Duffuor camp asks

NDC flagbearer hopeful, Dr Kwabena Duffuor

The Kwabena Duffuor campaign team has said if the main opposition National Democratic Congress, as a party, is choreographing its internal polls in favour of one aspirant, then the party would have no moral right to call out the Electoral Commission in the 2024 polls over similar grievances.

“If the NDC, as a political organisation, can do this to ourselves in our intra-party elections, what do we expect from the Electoral Commission (EC) in the run-up to the 2024 elections?” Mr James Agbey, head of the Duffuor Campaign team’s security detail, has said.



In a statement condemning what he described as connivance between the party’s Functional Executive Committee and former President John Mahama’s campaign team to rig the 13 May 2023 presidential primaries, Mr Agbey wondered: “Can the NDC accuse the EC of electoral malfeasance and corruptible conduct when the party is trapped in the same scheme in its own backyard all in an attempt to give Mahama an undue advantage over other candidates?”



“What is the point of intra-party politics and leadership if they can't even publicly correct the record when they are wrong?” he asked.



Mr Agbey described the processes leading up to the primaries as a “charade” and “choreographed shenanigan” being masterminded by a “selfish” and “parochial” faction within the party’s national executives who are supporting and conniving with the Mahama camp to hijack and rig the entire election in his favour.



“In fact, I do take issue with the manner the Mahama camp is conniving with the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the NDC to disenfranchise a good number of delegates and to rig the processes leading up to the forthcoming 13th May presidential primaries for Mahama”.



He said: “The whole charade regarding the non-availability of a complete photo album for the elections is completely against the party's rules of engagement”.



Mr Agbey added: “Indeed, it is extremely dubious, criminal and illegal for the processes leading to the entire election to be hijacked by Mahama”.



According to him, “this display of utter greed by Mahama to win at all cost, reeked of poor judgement and a complete lack of respect for the responsibility he holds as a leader”.

“In my eyes, this is just the first shot in a series of campaigns to destabilise the NDC by the Mahama faction for their selfish and parochial agenda”, he noted.



Dr Duffuor has filed processes at the court for an injunction on the presidential primaries scheduled for 13 May 2013.



According to him, data from only 220 out of the 275 constituencies have been verified.



He also said an exceptional list of 74,799 has been created which cannot be verified because of scanty information.



For no credible reason, he noted, among others that 3,910 eligible voters at the 220 constituencies have been disenfranchised.



Read the full statement issued by Dr Kwabena Duffuor’s campaign team’s head of security:



Wednesday 10th May 2023

We're ready to use legitimate force to deal with Mahama if need be.



I, James Agbey, head of Security Detail of Duffuor 2024 campaign wishes to state unequivocally that the NDC belongs to all of us and we won't sit down for Mahama to take us on a jolly ride.



In fact, I do take issue with the manner the Mahama camp is conniving with the Functional Executive Committee(FEC) of the NDC to disenfranchise a good number of delegates, and to rig the processess leading up to the forthcoming 13th May presidential primaries for Mahama.



The whole charade regarding the non-availability of complete photo album for the elections is completely against the party's rules of engagement.



Indeed, it is extremely dubious, criminal and illegal for the processes leading to the entire election to be hijacked by Mahama.



This display of utter greed by Mahama to win at all costs reeked of poor judgement and a complete lack of respect for the responsibility he holds as a leader.



In my eyes, this is just the first shot in a series of campaigns to destabilise the NDC by the Mahama faction for their selfish and parochial agenda.



As one of those who served the party in the Greater Accra Region as Director of Security operations in 2020, and currently in charge of Dr Duffuor's Security detail, this development made me very upset. It is upsetting to see the NDC swimming in the gutters to please one man at the expense of our collective good.

As a matter of fact, Mahama’s resolute insistence to not follow the rules of engagement regarding this election shows a fundamental disdain for the concept of accountability. If the NDC, as a political organisation, can do this to ourselves in our intra-party elections, what do we expect from the Electoral Commission (EC) in the run-up to the 2024 elections?



Can the NDC accuse the EC of electoral malfeasance and corruptible conduct when the party is trapped in the same scheme in its own backyard all in an attempt to give Mahama an undue advantage over other candidates?



What is the point of intra-party politics and leadership if they can't even publicly correct the record when they are wrong?



This obviously is more likely strong evidence that Mahama and his supporters continue to muddy the waters or to put it more plainly deflect attention from their failures and misdemeanours.



Allowing them to continue with this charade and the choreographed shenanigan is utterly abhorrent.



At this juncture, let me sound a note of caution to all concerned, and warn that we're ready to use legitimate force and every means under the sun to get Mahama out of the way and restore dignity and respect to the NDC.



This election is totally different from the 2018 one, where Prof Joshua Alabi and Goosie Tanoh allowed Mahama to have his way.



We are on a rescue mission to rescue the party from the claws of Mahama.

Those of us on the Duffuor team are ready for Mahama and his diabolics. We are ready to bring an end to this opportunistic appropriation.



I just wish the people who know better would sit up. But perhaps that cannot happen until we send out strong signals to them that we are ever ready to beat them to their own game.



We can't continue to suffer characters like the former President who's hoping to stay relevant by being a perpetual flag bearer.



Signed:



James Agbey -



NDC Operative and Head of Dr Duffuor's Security detail