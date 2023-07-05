2024 polls: Don’t amplify provocative language, sensationalism – Antwi-Danso to media

Vladmir Antiw-Danso

Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso, the Dean of Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, in a recent interview on the Class Morning Show, has called on the media to refrain from giving mileage to unsubstantiated reports and strong language from politicians that could potentially lead to conflicts before, during, and after the 2024 general election.

Dr. Antwi-Danso emphasised the importance of not amplifying and discussing controversial statements, as they tend to escalate tensions and pit different political factions against each other.



He provided an example of politicians making provocative statements and urged the media not to give them undue attention, stating that without media coverage, these statements would lose their power to influence and manipulate voters.



Instead, Dr. Antwi-Danso suggested focusing on evaluating statements based on their adherence to constitutional principles.



He encouraged scrutinising whether politicians have the constitutional right to make certain claims and criticising them if they do not.



He also emphasised the need to address issues related to constitutionalism rather than engaging in personal attacks or unsubstantiated allegations.

Regarding the Electoral Commission, Dr. Antwi-Danso stressed the importance of recognising it as an institution that operates within the confines of the constitution.



He urged political activists from all sides to refrain from making baseless accusations against the Electoral Commission and to focus on evaluating its actions based on their alignment with constitutional provisions.



Dr. Antwi-Danso expressed his optimism for a successful election if the media exercises restraint and avoids sensationalism.



He emphasised that by focusing on constitutional principles and not amplifying provocative language, Ghana can have a peaceful and fair electoral process in 2024.