5
Menu
News

2024 polls: Ghanaians want change – Totobi Quakyi

32065459 Kofi Totobi Quakyi

Mon, 14 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaians are looking for a change in government, a former Information Minister, Mr Kofi Totobi Quakyi, has said.

Casting his vote in the National Democratic Congress’ regional polls at the weekend, Mr Totobi Quakyi told journalists at Agona-Nkwanta in the Western Region: “What people are looking for is a change of direction and two years is a long time away, but I also believe in the resilience and patience of the Ghanaian youth to see through this period until it comes that time when they can make that decisive decision on the ballot box.”

He said the party’s message ahead of the 2024 polls is unity, stability and development.

“We provided stability for this country if you remember”, he said.

“In the years of coups, we came in and everything was stable”, he added.

“We provided unity because this party is a united amalgamation of all tribes across the country, so we know what unity does.”

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Anas 'steals' YouTuber's content?
How Muntaka vs. Bagbin showdown played out
'Ken must go': Martin Amidu slams Majority Leader
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Muntaka's comments that Bagbin binned and why
V8 full of makeup: Sammy Gyamfi retracts, apologizes
V8 full of makeup: Samira Bawumia chases Neat FM over allegation
Details of why Ghanaian YouTuber’s call to the Bar is on hold