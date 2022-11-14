2024 polls: Ghanaians want change – Totobi Quakyi

Kofi Totobi Quakyi

Ghanaians are looking for a change in government, a former Information Minister, Mr Kofi Totobi Quakyi, has said.

Casting his vote in the National Democratic Congress’ regional polls at the weekend, Mr Totobi Quakyi told journalists at Agona-Nkwanta in the Western Region: “What people are looking for is a change of direction and two years is a long time away, but I also believe in the resilience and patience of the Ghanaian youth to see through this period until it comes that time when they can make that decisive decision on the ballot box.”



He said the party’s message ahead of the 2024 polls is unity, stability and development.



“We provided stability for this country if you remember”, he said.

“In the years of coups, we came in and everything was stable”, he added.



“We provided unity because this party is a united amalgamation of all tribes across the country, so we know what unity does.”