2024 polls: I’ll work with Ofosu-Ampofo, my friend of 25 years, for victory – Asiedu Nketiah

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, chairman of the National Democratic Congress

The new chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has said he cherishes the longstanding friendship he has had with his predecessor Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, against whom he contested in the party’s recently-held 10th national delegates’ congress at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, 17 December 2022.

The former general secretary defeated his friend of 25 years to become the newly elected chairman of the party.



After having served the NDC in a general secretary position for 17 years, Mr Nketia decided to contest the chairmanship race at Saturday’s congress and has gotten the mandate from the delegates.



Mr Nketia did not only beat Mr Ofosu-Ampofo but two other contenders –Samuel Yaw Adusei and Nii Armah Ashittey.



Mr Nketia polled 5,569 votes while his closest contender, the incumbent, polled 2,892 votes.



The other two candidates, Nii Armah Ashittey and Samuel Yaw Adusei polled 38 and 52 votes, respectively.



Also, Mr Fifi Kwetey won the general secretary slot with 4,543 votes beating Elvis Afriyie Ankrah (1,408) and Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor (2,595).

With the National Organiser contest, Mr Joseph Yammin beat the incumbent Joshua Akamba and five others to win the slot with 3,730 v0tes.



Mr Akamba polled 2,035 votes.



The others had the following results: Henry Osei Akoto (158), Mahdi Mohammed Gibril (535), Sidii Abubakari (607), Soloman Yaw Nkansah (302) and Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon (1,173).



Mr Sammy Gyamfi was retained as the party's national communications officer.



Already, the party had held contests to fill the national youth organiser and women's organiser roles.



Mr George Opare Addo won the youth organiser slot with 533 votes beating his only contender Brogya Genfi who polled 508 votes.

Also, Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw retained the women's organiser slot with 433 votes against her only contender, Margaret Ansei, who polled 433 votes.



In his victory speech, Mr Asiedu Nketia promised to work with his predecessor to win victory for the NDC in the next election.



“Mr Ofosu-Ampofo and I have been friends for 25 years and I don’t take our friendship for granted”, Mr Nketia said, adding: “We will work together to win the 2024 elections”.



“We don’t take the confidence for granted”, he noted, stressing: “We need to work to unite the party”.



