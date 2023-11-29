2024 polls: Julius Debrah will give NDC political advantage as running mate – Ben Ephson

Former president John Mahama and Julius Debrah at a public event

Pollster and Managing Editor of the Dispatch Newspaper, Ben Ephson has stated that former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah will give the National Democratic Congress (NDC) an advantage in the 2024 elections.

Speaking on the Morning Starr with Francis Abban Tuesday, November 28, 2023 the Pollster stated that Mr. Julius Debrah stands a better chance of adding more votes to the NDC in the upcoming election.



“For political advantage and getting the votes, I think Julius will be a better choice between the two. First and foremost, one of the reasons I think Julius will get it is, he said the person is well known in the party and Julius has contested Parliamentary elections for the NDC on a few occasions. He is well known in the party.



“He was a minister then he became Mahama’s Chief of Staff for almost two and half years. So from the description that John himself, yes the person was a Minister which means between Naana and Julius. Well-known in the party and worked diligently. Being a Chief of Staff and Ministerial position is a promotion,” Mr. Ephson stated.



He continued: “The Chief of Staff is senior prefect for the Ministers, so from those descriptions, I will not be surprised if it’s Julius. You know that Julius comes from the Eastern region and if NDC gets 42 to 46 percent in the Eastern region their chances look a bit bright.”



Background

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has stated that his running mate will be ahead of the 2024 election.



According to him, the person who will partner him for the 2024 elections has served in his government as a Minister and worked diligently.



The former President disclosed this while addressing members of the NDC in the Bono East Region on the selection of his running mate for the 2024 election.



“Everyone knows him; he’s humble and very resourceful; he served in my government. Our party has rules in selecting a running mate; we will select the running mate next year,” the former President stated.