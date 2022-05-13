2024 polls: Mahama is a renewed person, will make a better president - Haruna Iddrisu

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has said that former President John Dramani Mahama is a renewed person competent to solve some of the challenges confronting the country when he becomes president again.



According to the legislator, Mr. Mahama has had the opportunity of serving as president and thus has the experience and knowledge to better steer the affairs of the country.



In an interview with Accra-based GH One TV, the Tamale South MP indicated that Mr. Mahama will make a better president.

He consequently charged the opposition National Democratic Congress to rally behind the former president as it heads into the next elections.



Haruna Iddrisu made the comments while evading commentary on rumours of his presidential ambitions.



“I have heard that and I have many commentaries and as I have indicated strongly, we need a front and we unite around President John Dramani Mahama as he then was to see how he recaptures power for the good of the Ghanaian people and to continue some of his worthy initiatives.



“What Ghanaians need to understand is upon hindsight President Mahama will make a better president having appreciated some of his own weaknesses and strengths while ruling…some challenges that obviously he could not deal with and some that today sitting back and observing and watching he’s in a better position to be able to fix many of those problems.



“So, he comes to a renewed person better prepared than he was before because he now has the benefit of hindsight…whiles in office, outside office…this is the way to go. And I think that the party should unite around him,” he said.

Haruna Iddrisu further urged the NDC to allow democratic processes to prevail in the lead up to the party’s internal contest.



He said that everyone who wishes to contest the former president for the flagbearership slot should be allowed to do so.



He however indicated that Mr. Mahama stood tall in terms of popularity.



“Nobody should close any door or any window or opportunity to any other person. We are a party of opportunity.



“The NDC gives opportunity to young people and therefore those who are desirous of running against him must be given fair and equitable opportunity and platform consistent with Article 55 of the 1992 Constitution where we must run the party to reflect democratic values and ethos.

"I believe that in terms of popularity, he is 90% ahead of those wanting to run against him and maybe they will run to share some 10% if he finally makes a declaration as I believe he has done,” Haruna Iddrisu added.



The NDC recently released a roadmap for the party’s internal elections.



Amongst many things, it has slated November this year to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 elections.



