2024 polls: Mahama remains NDC's formidable, credible candidate - Haruna Iddrisu

John Mahama confers with Haruna Iddrisu at a gathering

Only a corrupt EC can stop NDC’s victory in 2024 – Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu says NDC will win 2024 polls



Tamale South MP pokes Electoral Commission



Haruna tasks security forces to be neutral and act responsibly in 2024



Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has declared that the National Democratic Congress, NDC, will win the 2024 elections.



According to the Tamale South Member of Parliament, the best bet for victory was via the candidature of former President John Dramani Mahama but also that conditions that can change that outcome of the election is a corrupt Electoral Commission and partisan security force.

Speaking on GHOne TV earlier this week, Haruna spoke about victory at the next polls and what can distort that outcome.



“The NDC will win the 2024 election. The only threat to it is the conspiracy of an Electoral Commission which may decide to collude with other political parties to rob us of our victory and to rob us at collation...” he said.



“We are confident that if John Dramani Mahama so declares and has the approval and support of the party, subject to its democratic processes, he will prevail. John Dramani Mahama remains our credible, formidable strong candidate if we want to win 2024,” he added.



He told host Serwaa Amihere that the NDC was ready to stand up to a partisan security force come 2024. “And this time, get my warning; the state security agencies, if they fail to demonstrate neutrality, the NDC will stand up to them in 2024.”



Asked what he meant by standing up to them, he explained: “We will stand up to them because we have a right to self-defense. If they cannot act neutral, act responsibly and decide that they are going to side with the ruling elite and ruling government, we will bear the consequences of it with them.”

According to him, the party’s position on standing up to a non-neutral security force was, “because we want the sovereign will of the Ghanaian people to reflect at the 2024 elections.”



The NDC has since the leadup to the 2020 General Elections, accused the Jean Mensa-led EC of bias and doing the bidding of the government.



The party has severally attacked the EC and its chairperson for processes leading to Mahama’s loss in the 2020 polls and the loss of some seats by its parliamentary candidates.



