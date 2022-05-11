2024 polls: Mahama will be the best candidate for NDC and NPP – Gabby explains

Former President John Dramani Mahama

EIU report tips NDC to win 2024 elections

Mahama reportedly interested in NDC flagbearership slot



NPP vows to 'break the 8'



A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has said that former President John Dramani Mahama remains the best candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress to field as its flagbearer in the 2024 elections.



According to him, the move by the NDC will inure to the benefit of the NPP which is aiming to break the 8-year power cycle jinx under the Fourth Republican Constitution.



In an interview conducted by pro-NPP Asaase Radio in which he touched on a myriad of issues, the lawyer explained that John Dramani Mahama will be the best candidate for the NPP to face judging from the fact that he has had the opportunity to serve as president.

He stated that such an election will be a comparison of records in which the NPP will stand a better chance.



The NPP stalwart however advised the party to remain focused in addressing the economic challenges that has recently bedeviled the country in order for the candidate the NPP will present to have a smooth path to becoming president.



Gabby Otchere-Darko was reacting on the recent EIU report which tipped the NDC to win the 2024 polls but advised that it revitalizes its base by presenting a new candidate as its flagbearer for 2024.



“I believe that if there was elections maybe two months ago and the NDC has a different candidate it would have rather been difficult but they are coming into the elections with John Mahama. Is the alternative less scary? I think it's for the voters to decide [if John Mahama is a match for NPP].



“What the NPP needs to do is to focus on what matters which is that you are in office, deliver. Once you deliver and come with a good candidate, that candidate will have a good record and then when the NDC comes back with Mahama, you can look at what you have done even with all these crises and look at what he did when he had homegrown crisis and he couldn’t deal with it…crisis that he himself had created.

“I think that Mahama will be the best candidate for the NDC but more so the best candidate for the NPP…not that it makes it easier [but] because it’s the record of the NPP, their performance…it will be their performance now against John Mahama’s record but more importantly the NPP’s performance,” Gabby said.



