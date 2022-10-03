38
2024 polls: NDC youth are power ready and power hungry - Opare Addo declares

John Mahama And George Opare Addo.jfif John Dramani Mahama and George Opare Addo

Mon, 3 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

National Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo has stated the readiness of the wing he leads to do all it takes for the NDC to recapture power come 2024.

He said the youth wing was ready and hungry for power and that he will lead what he described as the 'Green Army' to ensure that the 2024 presidential vote is delivered.

"The NDC will win the 2024 Presidential Elections & the Youth wing under my leadership will stop at nothing to make it happen. We are the NDC Youth Wing. We are the Green Army. We are Power Ready and We are Power Hungry," he said in an October 2, 2022 tweet.

He accompanied the tweet with a portrait in which he is wearing a military fatigue, ostensibly to press home his point.

Opare Ado is on record to have endorsed John Dramani Mahama as the best candidate for the party going into the 2024 polls.

His views are similar to those of incumbent chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, who in a September 28 interview with Radio Gold said the party was being prepared like a war machinery towards 2024.

“The emphasis and the work to strengthen the structures of the party that we have been able to get branch executives and it is now left with constituency executives, we are building the party as a war machinery that we can be able to use to win the 2024 elections,” he said

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo added that the NDC has become the most attractive political party in the country. He pointed to the peaceful conduct of the party’s internal election processes so far as the basis for his assertion.

He is seeking re-election and his widely said to be in a race with long-serving General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

The NDC is also hoping to recapture power from the governing New Patriotic Party who are also bent on breaking the eight-year rotational power cycle between itself and the opposition party.



