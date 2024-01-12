2024 polls: Our election timetable holds, ignore 'dismissed' Dani Baah's counterclaim – PNC

Peoples National Convention (PNC)

Moses Dani Baah is no more a member of the People's National Convention, thus, his recent denunciation of a published election timetable of the party should be ignored by the general public, a statement signed by General Secretary Janet Nabla says.

The party earlier announced that regional elections were scheduled to take place from January 15 to January 31, 2024, followed by the national elections on March 2nd, 2024, and the presidential elections on March 24, 2024.



However, Mr. Baah, in a counter press statement, held himself as the Chairman of the party and insisted the party had held no discussions nor agreed on dates for the internal polls.



Subsequently, the party has issued another statement clarifying that Mr. Baah "is not a member of our party, and we urge you to disregard any statements or actions attributed to him".



"We would like to appeal to the media to ignore any statements or actions attributed to Moses Dani Baah, as he is an imposter and not a member of the Peoples National Convention", the statement continued, adding: "It is worth noting that a judge from the High Court, Justice Yao Gauwu, ruled that Dani Baah and his cohort have no right to prevent the party and the General Secretary from functioning just because they have taken legal action against the General Secretary for their dismissal", a part of the statement read.



The PNC, thus, said its originally announced date for the internal polls still holds.



Moses Dani Baah is not a member of the Peoples National Convention:

We are writing to bring your attention to the false claims being made by an individual named Moses Dani Baah.



He is currently purporting to be the chairman of the People's National Convention (PNC).



However, we would like to clarify that Moses Dani Baah is not a member of our party, and we urge you to disregard any statements or actions attributed to him.



It is important to note that there was a previous individual named Moses Dani Baah who held the position of chairman in the PNC.



However, he was dismissed from the party due to fraudulent activities.



Specifically, he withdrew 1.7 million Ghana Cedis from the party's funds without accounting for it.



Additionally, he and his accomplice withdrew and spent 150,000 cedis that were designated for party offices.

Furthermore, Dani Baah and his accomplice held a meeting inviting party chairmen and secretaries from various regions. However, their invitation was rejected by the participants.



Despite this, they proceeded to call the media and falsely announced it as a National Executive Committee Meeting (NEC), which requires the attendance of nine regional chairmen out of the 16 regions.



They failed to meet this requirement.



Due to these financial irregularities and misconduct, Dani Baah and his cohort were suspended and subsequently dismissed from the PNC for violating Article 14(1a and 1b) of the party's constitution by taking the party to court without first seeking internal redress. This information was communicated to all media houses at the time.



Initially, the party believed that Moses Dani Baah and his cohort would provide valuable wisdom due to their old age if given the positions.



However, it became apparent that they were using the party for their personal gain.



In 2020, Dani Baah and his accomplice sued Ghana, demanding taxpayer money for an additional pension package on top of the ex gratia received as former members of parliament.

The PNC should have learned from this and voted against them.



The NEC's decision to suspend and subsequently dismiss them aligns with the appropriate course of action.



Furthermore, prior to becoming executive members of the PNC, Dani Baah and his cohort used the PNC letterhead to solicit funds from a Ministry.



The Ministry, upon receiving the letter, forwarded it to the PNC leader at the time, Dr. Mahama.



As the National Women's Organizer, I was present when Dr. Mahama called Dani Baah and his accomplice to inquire about the letter and the intended use of the funds.



They were unable to provide a response.



More recently, it has come to our attention that Dani Baah and his accomplice changed the ownership of a party vehicle to their personal names.

We promptly reported this matter, and the Attorney General's office has confirmed the change of ownership.



They have directed the Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to investigate the case. If not for the slow pace of justice, this man and his accomplice should already be in jail.



We would like to appeal to the media to ignore any statements or actions attributed to Moses Dani Baah, as he is an imposter and not a member of the Peoples National Convention.



It is worth noting that a judge from the High Court, Justice Yao Gauwu, ruled that Dani Baah and his cohort have no right to prevent the party and the General Secretary from functioning just because they have taken legal action against the General Secretary for their dismissal.



The ruling was sent to all media houses, so it is surprising that Dani Baah is still receiving attention from the media.



Anyone who provides resources or support to Dani Baah does so at their own risk, as he has been expelled from the PNC since 2022.



We appreciate your cooperation in clarifying this matter and ensuring that accurate information is disseminated to the public. Please feel free to reach out to us if you require any further clarification or information.