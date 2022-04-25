8
2024 polls: We are children of revolution, NDC must be feared – Sosu declares

Sosudg Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu

Mon, 25 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sosu rallies NDC supporters not to be timid

NDC set to wrestle power from NPP

Sosu blasts NPP for taking Ghanaians for granted

Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has charged members and supporters of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, to be bold when they face members of the other political divide.

According to him, NDC members are not in the second-class status and thus must be able to speak up without being timid.

Speaking at the TEIN-KNUST Alumni Connect, Mr. Sosu said the NDC is a product of the revolutionary and that, if any political party should be feared, it should be the current opposition group.

“As young people, remember that NDC is not a second-class party in Ghana. I want you to convince yourself that you are not a second-class citizen if you are a member of the NDC.

“There are many people when you come face to face with our colleagues in the other parties, then we suddenly become timid. But you see we are children of the revolution.

“If there’s any political history…if there’s any political organization that must be feared in this country, that political organization is the National Democratic Congress and we must be proud of our history. We must be proud of where we’re coming from. Let us walk bare-chested when it comes to the National Democratic Congress,” Sosu rallied all participants at the event.

Francis-Xavier Sosu further added that the NDC is aiming to win the 2024 general elections and indicated that not even the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who has expressed his desire to hand over power to an NPP government in 2025, can stop it.

“We heard the last time in one of their conferences that, ‘I am going to hand over to an NPP government;’ For where? When there’s soo much unemployment in the country…there’s soo much hardship in the country…conditions of living are so bad.

“Our roads are bad, markets are bad, exchange rate is bad…How dare you say that you will hand over power to an NPP government. The NPP as a political party takes Ghanaians for granted but enough is enough. The victory of the NDC is coming back again and no one can stop it,” Francis-Xavier Sosu emphasized.

