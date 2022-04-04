2024 polls will be a very difficult battle for NPP- Nana B concedes

NPP National Youth Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye

The National Youth Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known in politics as Nana B, has admitted that the 2024 general elections is going to be a difficult battle for the elephant party since the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is determined to recapture power.

“We want to break the 8, the NDC is also thinking that our 8 years mandate is up so it is going to be difficult if we don’t work hard to achieve our aims,” Nana Boakye admitted.



According to him, NDC is throwing dust into the eyes of Ghanaians by spewing all sorts of lies against the government, including the E-levy propaganda to win power in the next general elections.



Speaking to members of the Tertiary Students Confederacy Network (TESCON) of the University of Education, Winneba(UEW) during their Homecoming and freshers’ orientation, he revealed that, 95% of all the young government appointees under Nana Addo are all products of TESCON and charged the TESCON members to ignore the challenges they are facing on campus and work hard for the party to break the 8.

Nana Boakye disclosed that NPP which has as many as 286 TESCON institutions is going to depend on TESCON members in 2024 to help the party break the 8 and hoped one-day such members will be Ministers, Board Chairpersons, District Chief Executives (DCE) among others.



“Do not relax and think that NPP has won the election already because 2024 is a critical year for NPP if we don’t work harder,” Nana Boakye observed.



The National Youth Organizer praised the Deputy Majority Leader, Mr. Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin’s tremendous work for the party and for making Effutu constituency a stronghold of the NPP.