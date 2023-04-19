6
2024 polls will be contest between ‘The Competent One’ and ‘The Incompetent One’ – Omari Wadie

Bawumia Mahama2016 Former president Mahama (right) and Dr Bawumia

Wed, 19 Apr 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The immediate past third national vice chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Michael Omari Wadie, has said the 2024 presidential election will be a contest between Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who he considers as a competent prospect; and former President John Mahama, an incompetent politician, in his view.

“It is going to be a contest between the Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, who is ‘The Competent One’ and former President John Dramani Mahama, who is also ‘The Incompetent One’,” he explained.

He told Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman on Accra100.5FM’s morning show, Ghana Yensom, on Tuesday, 18 April 2023, that the contest would be between the two politicians, who are both eyeing the presidency, and no other aspirants.

In his view, while Dr Bawumia is incorruptible, the same cannot be said of Mr Mahama.

He said Dr Bawumia is NPP‘s surest bet for victory as the majority of the party’s support base is clamouring for his appearance on the ballot paper as the flag bearer.

“I have been to all 270 constituencies across [the country] and the chorus is: ‘Let Dr Bawumia come and we will come out in our numbers to vote for him and the party to break the eightyear political jinx’,” he said.

