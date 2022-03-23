'2024 won't be easy,' don't be deceived that all is well with the NPP - Anthony Karbo

Anthony Karbo, former MP for Lawra

Former Deputy Roads and Highways Minister Anthony Karbo has told members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) not to think all is well with the party.

According to him, most people shouting “Break The Eight, Break The Eight” have not traversed the various constituencies in the country to see the challenges awaiting the party ahead of the 2024 elections.



“2024 is not going to be easy. Don’t be deceived, don’t think all is well with our party. Many people have not traversed the country, they haven’t gone round the constituencies to appreciate the teeming problems and the difficulties that we have as a party and a government.



"So if we deceive ourselves into thinking that 2024 is going to be an easy run then we are joking. We are tickling ourselves. Some of us will not want to sugarcoat these matters particularly when we are meeting the energy house of the party which is the youth. We must be very straight and clear,” he said while addressing NPP youth in United Kingdom.

To Anthony Karbo there is the need for the New Patriotic Party not to underestimate the opposition National Democratic Congress considering the fact that without a message, the party was able to garner over six million votes.



The former Deputy Minister called for consensus building internally to ensure that the party recaptures seats it lost in the 2020 elections.