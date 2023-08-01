206 of our members have died because NAM 1 failed to pay us – Aggrieved Menzgold customers

Nana Appiah Mensah, aka NAM 1, Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold Ghana Limited

The Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold has expressed outrage at the latest statement issued by Chief Executive Officer of the defunct gold dealership company, Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah otherwise known as NAM1

The Coalition has also asked the government to arrest him.



Fredrick Forson, the group’s spokesperson, also warned its members to avoid engaging NAM1 on any payment terms because his assurances are false.



His call comes after management of the defunct company provided a promising update regarding the payment process.



In a press release, Menzgold said it is strictly adhering to data protection and the binding confidentiality clause in the Gold Trading Agreements between Menzgold and its traders.



To further streamline the payment process and ensure efficient communication, it said the company has collaborated with a reputable company to host the report results electronically, offering restricted access for enhanced security.



“With regards to the binding confidentiality clause in the Gold Trading Agreements between our Company and Traders, and by a strict adherence to data protection, we have collaborated with a COMPANY to host the report/results electronically with a restricted access”.

In the coming days, Menzgold traders will be granted access to digitally check their validated transaction status. This innovative system will allow them to independently verify their claims’ validation status from anywhere, regardless of time, place, or distance.



However, the spokesperson claimed that the statement was an insult to them and that NAM 1 should be jailed.



He said that around 206 of their members died as a result of their failure to recover their investments from the collapsed company.



“He issued a payment plan in 2019 and it expired in June of last year without people being paid.” NAM 1 is a joke. He’s doing anything he wants. He stated a corporation that did not have a name. Just be aware that the company he mentioned is his own.



As I speak with you, 206 members of the Coalition have died, and he claims to have completed the validation procedure. He is aware that what he is saying is false. He cannot be trusted. We are currently looking up to the government since we know NAM 1 has nothing to give. That is why we have requested his arrest.”