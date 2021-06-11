21 LGBTQ+ members granted bail

They've been granted a bail of GH¢5,000 each

21 persons who were arrested in Ho last month for advocating the activities of Lesbians, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBTQ+) have been granted bail.



The presiding judge, His Lordship Justice Yaw Owoahene-Acheampong granted these LGBTQ+ members a bail of GH¢5,000 each on Friday, June 11, 2021.

They are expected to submit a valid ID to the court.



The suspects; 16 females and 5 males were arrested on May 20, 2021, while holding a conference at the Nurses and Midwives Hotel in Ho.



According to the Public Affairs Officer of the Volta region police service, Sergeant Prince Dogbatse, the suspects are from the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Upper East, Upper West, Western regions.