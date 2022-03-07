21 Mahama appointees in court for blowing a total of GH¢5 billion – Abronye alleges

Bono Regional Chairman of NPP, Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC

Twenty One (21) appointees of the erstwhile John Mahama appointees are being prosecuted for blowing a total amount of GH¢5 billion, Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, also known as Abronye DC has said.

Speaking on Angel FM/TV Morning Show, Anɔpa Bɔfoɔ on Thursday, the NPP Regional Chair said this is the total amount which was allegedly embezzled by the appointees when Mahama was in power.



“I hate it when I hear persecution this, persecution that…there are 21 Mahama appointees in court currently and when you totalled the amount of money they have allegedly embezzled, that will total up to GHC 21 Billion Ghana cedis and when we prosecute them, people talk about persecution or whatever…,” he said.



According to him, this amount is enough to construct enough schools, hospitals, roads and other infrastructure for the country so he gets shocked anytime they complain people are being witch hunted under this government.



Abronye DC who was reacting to a petitition to the Commonwealth of Nations describing cases against Mahama appointees in court as ‘political persecution’ said the petition ought to be thrown away because it is ‘rubbish’.



“Since assuming the reins of power in 2016, the message of physical violence against political opponents that Nana Addo preached and championed before the 2016 general elections has turned into structural, institutional and systematic forms of violence in the form of human rights violations, harassment, and political persecutions against members and supporters of the NDC,” the petition read.



Though the NDC cited series of irregularities in their petition on Monday, March 1, 2022, Abronye DC, described their findings as worthless and one that seems like a “dumping site graphic.”

He stressed that as much as everyone has a place of eating some prefer going to a dumping site to either eat or smoke marijuana and hence, end up picking “graphic papers” on the dumping site and forward them to the Secretariat of Commonwealth as a “petition.”



“That dumping site graphic paper given to the Commonwealth, they don’t have time to go through” Abronye DC told Kofi Adoma Nwanwani.



The NPP communicator described the NDC’s concern as “dumping site graphics,” because this is not the first time the opposition party has petitioned an international body.



He cited an example from 2003 that “the same people [NDC] went to the ‘dumping site’ to pick the ‘same graphic’ and sent it to African Union (AU), Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the then NPP government was persecuting its members so they should intervene, but what happened, they were overlooked.”



Abronye concluded that, the NDC won’t receive even a “saliver” as a feedback from the Commonwealth.