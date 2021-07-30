21-year-old man allegedly commits suicide

21-year-old, Kwasi Amponsah

A 21-year-old young man, identified as Kwasi Amponsah, has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at Akom, a community in the Afigya Kwabre North District of the Ashanti Region.

Speaking in an interview with Akoma FM‘s reporter Kwame Yeboah, father of the deceased Agya Badu said “the incident has taken us by surprise and we don’t know what made my son hang himself”.



An eyewitness told the reporter that “the victim was shaking at the time we got to the scene but I was scared to touch the victim because I felt it might affect police investigations but later the young man gave up the ghost”.



Several concerns are being raised about how he hanged himself and sitting on the ground at the same time.

As a result, residents are begging questions that need urgent police investigation to ascertain the actual cause of the death.



The body has since been deposited at the St Patrick Hospital at Offinso for further investigations.