21-year-old man allegedly murders grandparents at Anyinem

Source: GNA

Moses Appiah, 21, has been arrested by the police at Anyinem in the Eastern Region for allegedly murdering his grandparents with a fufu-pounding pestle.

He would face charges in court, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Ebenezer Tetteh, Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, told the Ghana News Agency.



He explained that on April 02, 2022, a Sub Chief of Akim Hemang Traditional Area, accompanied by 10 other complainants, brought Appiah, the suspect to the Anyinem Police Station on a murder case.



According to the PRO, the complainants told the police that at around 1750 hours on April 2, this year, the suspect attacked his grandparents, Appiah Korang, 80, and Yaa Yeboah, 75, with a fufu pounding stick.



Complainants, according to the police, the victims were rushed to the Hawa Memorial Hospital in Osiem for medical treatment, but they were pronounced dead on arrival.

He stated that during the police visit to the hospital, they discovered a deep cut on the occiput, left eyebrow, and chest of Mr. Korang, who is now deceased.



A deep laceration on Madam Yeboah's right upper eye and forehead was also discovered.



DSP Tetteh stated that the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Hawa Memorial Hospital and are awaiting transport to the Police Hospital in Accra for postmortem examination, while the 21-year-old suspect is being held by the police for further investigation.



The rationale behind the alleged murder was not immediately known.