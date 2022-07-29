21-year-old man commits suicide over economic hardship

Fri, 29 Jul 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com
A 21-year-old man has allegedly committed suicide at Axim in the Western Region.
Rainbowradioonline.com gathered that the young man always complained bitterly about economic hardship.
Residents in the area woke up shocked Thursday morning (July 28, 2022) after they saw the deceased hanging.
He is said to have committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope.
The man is not married, but according to the residents of Axim, he left behind a girlfriend, and the lady was seen weeping bitterly over his death.
