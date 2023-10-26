21-year-old man is on the run after allegedly defiling his 13-year-old sister

Thu, 26 Oct 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com
The victim’s mother stated that she was in town last Friday when she called her daughter (the victim) to prepare banku for the family and that she would be home soon.
However, when she (the mother) returned home, she noticed that her daughter was not walking well.
She drew closer to her and realised she was bleeding and had a stain on her dress.
When she questioned her, the victim revealed that her brother, who is on the run, allegedly defiled her.
Madam Esther, the mother, confirmed the story on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.
She revealed that a medical examination revealed that the victim had been defiled.
The mother claims the incident shocked her and caused the victim pain.
Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Related Articles:
- 35-year-old man beaten to death for allegedly stealing a motor
- Afoko retrial: Docket assigned to new judge for fresh start
- Father of 11 charged for manslaughter; says he mistook deceased for animal
- Man allegedly pours acid on fiancée
- Ghana Water Company drags 85 customers to court over non-payment of water bills
- Read all related articles