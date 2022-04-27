22 communities in Ada East declared Open Defecation Free

Signage of the Ada East District Assembly

Source: GNA

A total of 22 out of 48 Open Defecation prone communities in Ada-East District have been declared Open Defecation Free (ODF), Ms. Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, the District Chief Executive (DCE), has disclosed.

She said 16 more communities were awaiting certification to reach the status of ODF under a project being undertaken by the District Assembly to eradicate open defection and promote good sanitation and environmental health.



Ms. Pobee stated this at a community durbar organized by the Assembly to interact with the residents as part of deepening community engagement and grassroots participation in local governance.



The Ada-East DCE, therefore, charged the communities, which were cleared not to go back to open defecation and challenged those yet to go through the certification process to work hard to eliminate the practice.



The Communities that have been declared Open Defecation Free include Angorsikope, Faithkope, Manaikpo one and two, Adedetsrkope, Gbanave Wayo, Balekope, Tailapem, Dorngwam one and two, among others.

Those that needed a little push to get the ODF status include Gbenave Ngua, Kakitsekope, Kopehem, Kunyenya one and two, Narkope, Bedeku Kpornya one and two, among others.



Mr Frank Abima, the District Environmental and Health Officer, on his part, outlined the requirements for the declaration for ODF status as the provision of adequate number of household toilets.



The District Environmental and Health Officer added that the declared communities conducted self-monitoring and assessment towards achieving the status, practice handwashing with soap, and enforced regulations to adhere to practices leading to curtailing Open Defecation.



Mr. Abima called on the residents to work towards eradicating open defecation in the district.