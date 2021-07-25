22 deaths reported in two weeks as coronavirus cases soar in Ghana

Ghana’s coronavirus death rate has been rising sharply in recent weeks

Ghana’s coronavirus death rate seems to have risen sharply in recent weeks.

From the periodic statistics given by the Disease Surveillance Department of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the deaths have risen from 799 as at Sunday, July 11 to 821 as at Sunday, July 25.



And with the cases not commensurate with the current date, more deaths may have been recorded.



Indeed, the latest case count are for data collated as of Wednesday, July 21, 2021.



The rise in deaths, as well as infections, has been attributed to the new variant of the virus, Delta, which is said to spread faster and kill easily.



According to the Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research (NMIMR), the new variant takes longer than normal to clear.

“It has been observed that the positive individuals are taking longer to clear the virus,” a report from the Institute’s Response Team said on Saturday, July 24.



So far, 101,170 COVID-19 cases have been recorded since the virus hit the country in 2020.



About 96,255 have recovered or been discharged while 821 have died.



The country currently has 4,094 patients in admission at various treatment centres. Twenty-six are in severe conditions with 15 in critical conditions.