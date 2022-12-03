22-year-old beheads his grandfather, stepmother at Koforidua after consuming ‘wee toffee’

The suspect is currently in the custody of the Koforidua police

A 22-year-old man identified as Alex Tengeh has been arrested by the police in Koforidua for allegedly murdering his grandfather and stepmother.

The incident is said to have occurred at Okorase, a suburb of Koforidua in the Abuakwa North Municipality in the Eastern Region.



It is not known what may have triggered the action of the suspect, however, a report by Citinewsroom sighted by GhanaWeb indicates that Alex Tengeh in his statement to the police admitted that he was allegedly introduced to a toffee made out of marijuana prior to his action.



According to eyewitness accounts, the suspect was seen attempting to strangle a young lady around 9 pm on Thursday.



Father of the young lady, Kofi Amponsah is said to have come to the rescue of his daughter after which he lodged a complaint with the police.



The suspect who had escaped from the scene is said to have then moved to his home and attacked his grandfather who was in bed.

Tengeh beheaded his grandfather and subsequently butchered his stepmother who is said to have attempted to rescue the old man upon hearing his screams.



A neighbour, Comfort Ofori escaped an attempt on her by the suspect.



The incident is said to have thrown the entire Okarase community into a state of shock and mourning.



