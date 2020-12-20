221 die in 861 accidents from January to November – NRSA

861 road crashes have been recorded in the Central Region

The National Road Safety Authority has said, provisionally, about 861 road crashes have been recorded in the Central Region from January to November.

Head of Central Regional National Road Safety Authority, Linda Afortey Annan said, 830 road crashes were recorded in 2019 meaning there has been an increment of about 4 per cent as 861 cases have been recorded so far this year.



Vehicular accidents consisting of private vehicles, commercial vehicles, motorcycles stand at 1,393 while 1,335 were recorded last year.



Pedestrian accidents are 187 as against 229 cases last year.



The number of deaths within the first eleven months stands at 221 against 151 cases last year.

The number of injuries recorded is 1,299 against 1,370.



Linda Afortey Annan added that overspending was identified as the major cause of road accidents on Central Regional roads which amount to about 90% of human errors while vehicular and technical errors stand at 10%.



She further advised drivers to be extra careful this Christmas season, urging all road uses not to drink and drive.