228 new coronavirus cases confirmed, 804 dead

Thu, 15 Jul 2021 Source: classfmonline.com

Some 228 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed by the Ghana Health Service.

It takes the number of active cases to 2,458.

Of that number, 11 are critical and 23 severe.

Since mid-March 2020, a total of 97,956 cases have been confirmed in Ghana.

Of that number, 94,694 have recovered.

So far, 804 people have died.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 53,734

Ashanti Region - 16,624

Western Region - 5,967

Eastern Region - 4,500

Central Region - 3,552

Volta Region - 2,643

Northern Region - 1,661

Bono Region - 1,455

Bono East Region - 1,454

Upper East Region - 1,320

Western North Region - 919

Ahafo Region - 833

Upper West Region - 500

Oti Region - 463

North East Region - 231

Savanna Region - 129

