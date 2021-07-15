228 new coronavirus cases confirmed, 804 dead

Some 228 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed by the Ghana Health Service.
It takes the number of active cases to 2,458.
Of that number, 11 are critical and 23 severe.
Since mid-March 2020, a total of 97,956 cases have been confirmed in Ghana.
Of that number, 94,694 have recovered.
So far, 804 people have died.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 53,734
Ashanti Region - 16,624
Western Region - 5,967
Eastern Region - 4,500
Central Region - 3,552
Volta Region - 2,643
Northern Region - 1,661
Bono Region - 1,455
Bono East Region - 1,454
Upper East Region - 1,320
Western North Region - 919
Ahafo Region - 833
Upper West Region - 500
Oti Region - 463
North East Region - 231
Savanna Region - 129
