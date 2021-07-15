228 new coronavirus cases confirmed, 804 dead

804 people have died so far from coronavirus

Some 228 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed by the Ghana Health Service.

It takes the number of active cases to 2,458.



Of that number, 11 are critical and 23 severe.



Since mid-March 2020, a total of 97,956 cases have been confirmed in Ghana.



Of that number, 94,694 have recovered.



So far, 804 people have died.

Regional breakdown:



Greater Accra Region - 53,734



Ashanti Region - 16,624



Western Region - 5,967



Eastern Region - 4,500

Central Region - 3,552



Volta Region - 2,643



Northern Region - 1,661



Bono Region - 1,455



Bono East Region - 1,454

Upper East Region - 1,320



Western North Region - 919



Ahafo Region - 833



Upper West Region - 500



Oti Region - 463

North East Region - 231



Savanna Region - 129