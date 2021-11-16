23 assembly members sue Cape Coast MCE

Ernest Arthur is the MCE for Cape Coast

Akufo-Addo’s nominee for the Cape Coast Municipality has been confirmed

According to Assembly Members, Akufo-Addo did not reappoint the MCE



Cape Coast MCE accused of cheating



Some 23 assembly members have sued the Municipal Chief Executive for Cape Coast, Ernest Arthur and 2 others.



The petitioners in their writ of summons accused the MCE of cheating, adding that, the president never re-nominated Ernest Arthur.



They are therefore praying to the court to declare the recent election conducted by the electoral commission to confirm the MCE, as fundamentally flawed.

They also want an order by the court to annul the results of the said election as void.



Furthermore, they are requesting that the court orders fresh nomination and confirmation of any individual for the office of Metropolitan Chief Executive for the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, one of the petitioners said the Assembly Members never received an official letter from the president on the reappointment of Ernest Arthur, they, therefore, suspect a foul play.



He said, “there was no letter from the president which renominated Ernest Arthur and we are not previewing with any wireless message or hardcopy of any letter”.



Background

On October 17, 2021, there was confusion at the Assembly hall of the Cape Coast Municipal Assembly due to an alleged over voting in favour of the nominee. Some assembly members rejected the results that sought to confirm the nominee as MCE, following the counting of 77 ballots instead of 63, representing the number of Assembly members who participated in the event.



Confusion broke out after some assembly members snatched some of the ballot papers.



A spokesperson for the group, who call themselves the Concerned Assembly members, speaking to GhanaWeb on phone, said the EC managed to count 63 papers after the snatching.



The Assembly Members have however proceeded to court to seek an order to declare that the conduct of the said election to confirm the re-nomination of the MCE was illegal, to “the extent that same is void and of no legal effect”