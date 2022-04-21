23-year-old Ghanaian woman in the U.S. killed by unknown gunman while in a car

Sally Ntim was mistakenly shot while at Concourse

A 23-year-old Ghanaian woman living in the United States of America has been reported dead after a man opened fire in Concourse, killing her in the process.



The lady, identified as Sally Ntim, is reported to have been sitting inside a car when the incident happened.



The police have since released a new surveillance video that shows one man firing a gun in Concourse before Sally was fatally shot, reports bronx.news12.com.



According to the report, the video showed the gunman wearing a hoodie before he fired shots and run away.

“Police say a man in the hoodie and another man off camera showed their guns and started shooting at each other.



“Officers say Ntim was struck in the head by a stray bullet. She was brought to the hospital where she later died,” the report added.



Other details indicated that, “Sally Ntim, 23, was sitting in the passenger seat of a car at the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and McClellan street in the Concourse neighborhood around 8:40 p.m. when two men displayed guns and fired at each other multiple times,” a New York Post report added.



A vigil for Sally Ntim is also said to have been held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.



