23-year-old boy killed by unknown vehicle

According to reports, no one seems to know anything about the dead body

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

A young boy believed to be in his early 20s has been knocked down by an unknown vehicle at Adansi Amudurase in the Adansi South District of the Ashanti region.

A disturbing photo from the scene shows how the boy's face has been damaged beyond recognition.



Alex Addai Boateng, Assemblymember for Adansi Amudurase electoral area, said, he had a phone call from a lady who was in a vehicle which was travelling from New Edubiase to Kumasi that, there was something like the body of a human being lying lifeless in the middle of the road, but unfortunately for the passengers, the driver refused to stop for them to confirm the exact thing.



This in turn prompted the assembly member to go in for further verification, and upon reaching the area, it was confirmed that the body was that of a human being.



Sadly, the assembly member revealed the boy as an unknown person in the area.

Several attempts to know the boy's background has proven futile as no one confirmed to know him in the area.



The body of the deceased has since been conveyed by the Edubiase district police command to the New Edubiase government hospital by the district police command for further information and investigation.



The police said an investigation is still ongoing as they call on others to feed them with any information about the boy.