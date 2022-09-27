3
23-year-old female house help murdered

Tue, 27 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A 23-year-old female house help has been murdered at Awomaso in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased identified Akua Kyem is reported to have died in the house of her mistress, Mama Jane, whom she worked for on Sunday, September 24, 2022.

According to a relative of the deceased, grandfather, Kwarteng Peprah, who suspects foul play, he received a call that his granddaughter has been butchered to death.

According to him, the mistress who called after she had deposited Akua Kyem’s body at the morgue said the girl left the house and returned home at about 1 am.

He added that the mistress said she didn’t know of her helper’s demise until her 12-year-old daughter drew her attention.

“I had a call, and I was informed that my granddaughter who lives with a woman at Ahomaso was butchered to death. I called the woman to get some details. She told me that the girl left the house and returned home at about 1 am.

"I asked if the girl’s movement had changed when she came back home. I also asked her if there was blood coming from any part of the body since she was butchered and even if the girl was taken to the hospital. She said it was her 12-year-old daughter who drew her attention.

She added, "The body of my granddaughter was deposited at the Emena Hospital morgue. The upper part of the body seemed like she struggled with another person who inflicted wounds on her. I will not believe it if the woman tells me that my granddaughter was attacked outside.

"I suspected that she maltreated the deceased, which led to her death. We want the police to ensure the truth is brought to bear. We want the woman to also be responsible to contact relatives of her house help if there is an issue," Kwarteng Peprah narrated the incident to Citi News.

The Ejisu Divisional Command have since commenced an investigation into the matter as Mama Jane is currently in the custody of Domeabra Police.

