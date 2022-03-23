23-year-old lady rejects GH¢2,500 job in Accra over distance

The graduate said the distance between Kokomlemle and Spintex is not convenient for her

Unemployment rates in Ghana high

Youth of today only interested in TikTok - Facebook user



Facebook user laments lazy attitudes of youth



A 23-year-old graduate of the University of Ghana has allegedly rejected a GH¢2,500 job offer because of what she describes as ‘the distance’.



This is according to a Facebook user, BigGodwin Martey, who explained that he was helping the lady get this job after she completed her mandatory National Service at COCOBOD but she turned it down.



In a Facebook post, he said the lady, who graduated with a BSc in Information Technology from the University of Ghana, said the distance from her residence at Kokomlemle to Spintex is too far.

“I’m helping a friend with recruitment, he is offering this lady Ghc2,500. 23-years- old University of Ghana Graduate who read BSc in Information Technology, has no experience. Did National Service at COCOBOD.



“Lady says she stays in Kokomlemle, so it’s too far, she won’t take the job,” he wrote.



He explained further that in trying to help many young people, he has noticed a trend that has proven that many of them are only interested in online fame and not really upbeat about corporate work.



“I will continue to say this. The problem today with the youth is not unemployment, it is LAZINESS. And in helping friends during hiring, I have seen all kinds of scenarios that show that the young and upcoming generations are just tiktok crazy but not ready for the real world of corporate work,” he added.



The author of the post, BigGodwin Martey, also used the opportunity to share some of his experience with work.

He explained that he had to trek between Accra and Koforidua daily due to a job, among other volunteering jobs.



“Guys, in the past, when Websoft was in a small shop at Bombay Fadama and I had no accommodation in Accra, for about a year I was staying in Koforidua in my uncle’s house at Kenkey Factory and came to work at Websoft everyday continuously.



“It means I lived in Koforidua and worked in Accra for almost a year ooo. Infact, in 2007, I was working as a volunteer in Koforidua Polytechnic (now University) and I was trekking from Kenkey Factory to Koforidua Polytechnic every day for about 8months! I wasn’t paid a pesewa, I trekked till I got money to buy Bicycle.



“It’s ok if your Father is Dr Kwaku Oteng or Dr Despite, everywhere can be far for you. But if you come from my kind of poverty, and you think Kokomlemle to Spintex is too far, for a fresh graduate with absolutely no experience, then we have a case in our hands as a nation,” he wrote.



Ghana’s unemployment rate continues to widen, with opportunities for jobs become slimmer by the day, even as more and more graduates flood the world of work yearly.