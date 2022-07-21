23-year-old student allegedly shot dead in his car

Vehicle of the deceased after the incident

Gunmen kill student

Friends devastated over death of 23-year-old



Police begin investigations into gruesome murder of 23-year-old student



A 23-year-old student identified as Kwabena Asumadu has been shot dead by unknown gunmen in Kumasi in the evening of July 19, 2022.



Kwabena Asumadu is said to have been shot multiple times by the assailants, through the driver's side, after dropping off his friend at Sofoline around 11 pm, 3news.com reports.



The deceased, who was driving an unregistered Mercedes-Benz, had his items intact after the incident.

Friends of the deceased, who stormed the Suntreso District Police Command, are yet to come to terms with the passing of the young man, the report added.



“Kwabena was a calm and reliable friend. He didn’t have qualms with anyone because he is someone who immediately apologizes to people he offends. We just can’t understand why someone will do something like this to him. We are pained but God knows best,” a friend of the deceased, Addai Derick, stated.



The police have since commenced an investigation into the incident even though no arrest has so far been made.



The body of Kwabena has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for autopsy.



NYA/EA