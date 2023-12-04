24-hour economy: I’m not the kind who would say it is not possible – Dr Okoe-Boye

Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NIA), Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NIA), Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, has refuted assertions that the 24-hour economy proposal by former President John Dramani Mahama is not feasible.

According to him, even though the policy is not novel, because it is already being practised in some form in the country, putting measures in place to enhance it, as suggested by Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is laudable.



Dr Okoe Boye, who made these remarks during a panel discussion on Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana, on November 30, 2023, added that what the country should be talking about is how to ensure that the percentage of businesses who operate for 24 hours increases.



“I’m not the kind who would say that a policy is not possible… I don’t walk in that realm. Everything that you think of is possible.



“24-hour economy has exited in some form, maybe let's say it is 1%, anybody that says we can take it to 20% is not dreaming - it is possible. But it is the detail that will show how fast you move… it is the details that would bring confidence in the practicality of the proposal being made. We have some percent of night activity, every government project is supposed to improve the percent,” he added.



Background:

Former President John Dramani Mahama said that the next NDC government would put measures in place to encourage businesses in Ghana to operate for 24 hours.



He explained that the policy measure would include giving businesses incentives to operate both night and day; possibly in three shifts, which means more jobs for the teeming youth of Ghana.



He added that paramount to the implementation of the 24-hour economy strategy is a police service that can ensure the protection of business during the night economy.



“A new NDC administration will work urgently to equip our youth with the entrepreneurial knowledge and skills needed for a sustainable future. We will introduce a 24-hour economy with incentives and tax breaks for manufacturers who will run extra shifts to create more room for employment,” he said.



Some Ghanaians, mostly from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), including the presidential candidate of the party, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, however, are not so enthused about the former president’s proposal.

Vice President Dr Bawumia, the presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), at a campaign event in Nalerigu, in the North East Region, on Monday, November 20, 2023, attacked the 24-hour economy policy proposition put forth by Mahama.



Bawumia explained that the idea of a 24-hour economy was not new to Ghana and that it appeared Mahama does not understand the concept.



“John Mahama says he has a new idea, what is this new idea, he says he wants a 24-hour economy. He doesn’t even understand that promise,” Bawumia told a teeming crowd up north on his first visit since his election as flagbearer.



He listed among others; hospitals, power and fuel service providers and some chop bars, that are already operating 24 hours adding that thanks to digitalization, “you can transfer and receive money 24 hours.”



“He (Mahama) doesn’t understand his own policy, it does not make sense. I want you to note in 2024 we are having a new vision. I will bring new policy and we will transform this country. John Mahama is the past, Dr. Bawumia is the future,” Bawumia added to cheers from the crowd.

He again criticised the proposal at another campaign event calling it "a bad idea".



“So, what is this 2024-hour economy, that you want to bring? It is purely an issue for any business. If you feel you would make money opening 24 hours; there is no law preventing you from opening.



“But this is one idea that John Mahama thinks he has brought. It is a bad idea. It is an idea that has not been thought through. It is a bad idea,” he said.



