24-hour economy: I would've prevailed on Mahama to abandon it if Bawumia had accepted it – Asiedu Nketia

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, expressed satisfaction when Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia attempted to downplay former President, John Mahama's 24-hour economy proposal.

In an interview on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman on Accra 100.5 FM on Thursday, November 23, 2023, the man known in political circles as General Mosquito mentioned that he would have advised the former president to abandon the proposal if the Vice President had shown any inclination towards supporting it.



He conveyed his pleasure with the Vice President's stance on the implementation of the 24-hour economy and remarked that Dr. Bawumia has evolved into an opposing politician over the years.



According to Asiedu Nketiah, anything praised by the Vice President tends to have contrasting outcomes, expressing his distrust in the Vice President's advocacy for policies.



Citing examples such as the Gold for Oil deal, he highlighted that policies spearheaded by the Vice President often turn out differently from their intended goals.

Despite this skepticism, Asiedu Nketiah acknowledged the success of these policies adding that policy is a novelty for the transformation of the country's staggering economy.



He suggested that while the Vice President might be envisioning the country operating 24-hour night chop bars, the NDC is thinking outside the box.



Asiedu Nketiah affirmed the feasibility of the 24-hour economy and stated that the NDC would implement measures for its full realisation in 2025 if it wins the 2024 general elections.