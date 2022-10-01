24 illegal miners arrested

File photo

Twenty-four (24) illegal miners at Asamang Tamfoe in the Atewa East District of the Eastern Region.

The suspects were arrested by the Kibi Divisional Police Command together with the Okyeman Environmental Task Force in a joint operation.



The 24 were in a group of about 36 illegal miners who were caught destroying some farmlands in the Asamang Tamfoe community.

The team was led by the Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Magnus Reindorf Sam.