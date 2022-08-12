24-year-old young man arrested for slaughtering 4 goats in Walewale

Photo to illustrate the story

Correspondence from North East Region

A 24-year-old young man, Yakubu Rufai, has been arrested by the Walewale Municipal police command for stealing four goats, packets of floor tiles, and boutique dresses in Walewale in the North East Region.



The 24-year-old young man who was recently released from prison on the 29th of July 2022 for serving two years for similar conduct was caught again slaughtering four goats on Tuesday the 9th of August 2022 to sell to butchers and food vendors.



The locals revealed that he was arrested at 3 AM at Walewale-Sabaafong after the fuel of the tricycle (Motorking) he was riding to transport the goats got exhausted before his destination.

He was rearrested by the Walewale Municipal police command to assist them with the investigation into the crime committed.



The tricycle used for the operation has been seized by the police and parked at the charge office.



Meanwhile, the West Mamprusi Municipal police commander, DSP Cosmos Awe declined to comment on the issue and said the case is under investigation.