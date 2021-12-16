245 rescued street children given to foster parents - Minister

Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources and Acting Gender Minister

The Caretaker for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah has disclosed that 245 children rescued from the streets have been placed with trained, certified, and registered foster parents.

She was responding to some urgent questions asked by members of Parliament about the ministry when she appeared before the House on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.



According to her, the Ministry is developing a strategic plan to guide the implementation of “operation get children off the street and live a better life.”



She added that the Ministry is collaborating with MMDAs to enforce the children’s Act 560 (1998) and stakeholders to share responsibilities within the collaborative framework.



She explained the main objective of this operation is to engage the street-connected people, sensitize them on child protection laws of Ghana including other laws that prohibit begging such as the Destitute and Beggars Decree 1969, and dangers of hawking on our streets.



Mrs. Dapaah advised parents to look for jobs and send their children to school and leave the streets completely.



She revealed that almost all those they met during the operation were foreigners and their next step is to get their embassies involved to get those who are still on the streets back to their respective countries.

The minister also talked about the ongoing reunification, reintegration, and rehabilitation of Ghanaian children on the streets.



She further disclosed that the ministry had rescued some 275 street children.



Out of this figure, 57 have been reunited with their families and 12 enrolled in schools.



She said the rescued children are screened and reintegrated with their families.



The Caretaker Minister who is the substantive Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources said, 900 foster parents, have been trained for possible placements of children who would be rescued.