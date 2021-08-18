249,600 AstraZeneca vaccines to be given to persons awaiting second dose – GHS

Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Kumah Aboagye

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Kumah Aboagye, has said that 249,600 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines that arrived in the country on Wednesday, August through the #COVAX facility, will be given to persons awaiting their second dose.

He further said Ghana is expecting a similar quantity of the vaccines that arrived today, in two weeks’ time.



These vaccines, he said, will also be used in inoculating all persons including health workers who are awaiting the second.



He told TV3’s Sarah Parku in an interview on Wednesday on the vaccine that arrived that “We are quite happy because that will be given to those waiting for their second dose of AstraZeneca. All of them are due for their second dose.



“We are also aware that within a week or two a similar quantity will arrive so that all those awaiting their second dose will be covered in no time.



“Once the FDA releases the vaccines after testing and going through all the assurances that they need we will quickly start vaccination for all those who are waiting for their second doses including health workers to be given their vaccinations.”



Health officials were at the airport to receive the vaccines today.

UNICEF said it “continues to fulfill its commitment to fight the #COVID19 pandemic, as it facilitated the arrival of 249,600 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines this morning through the #COVAX (GAVI, WHO, CEPI & UNICEF as an implementing partner) facility.



“The vaccines donated by the UK Government will further support the ongoing vaccination campaign.



“The Honorable Deputy Minister of Health, Tina Mensah, together with a Representative of the UK High Commission, Mr. John Whittle, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, UNICEF Representative, Chief Director of The Ministry of Health and EPI Manager received the vaccines at the Kotoka International Airport.



“Let’s stay safe and continue observing hygiene protocols to overcome the pandemic. We’re all safe when everyone is safe.”



